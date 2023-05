The outage is mostly impacting residents along Browns Valley Parkway.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — An outage in Vacaville has more than 2,600 Pacific Gas and Electric customers without power Thursday evening.

The outage is mostly impacting residents along Browns Valley Parkway, according to the PG&E outage map. The cause of the outage is currently unknown.

PG&E estimates power to be restored by 7:00 p.m. The cause of the outage is under investigation.

