Thousands without power in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Over 5,500 Vacaville residents are without power Friday evening, according to PG&E outage maps.

The outage began around 8:16 p.m. and is expected to be restored by 11:15 p.m., according to PG&E.

This comes as temperatures reach triple digits ahead of the holiday weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory has been issued for most of Northern California, kicking in Friday and likely lasting through Sunday.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

