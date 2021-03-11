New park, community center slated for Vacaville with $6.7M state grant

On Dec. 8 Newsom announced the state received $548 million in grant funding from the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant Program

VACAVILLE, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Dec. 8 that $548 million in grant funding has been allocated for 112 new parks. The state investment will be towards revitalizing parks for underserved communities, according to a post on Twitter by the Office of the Governor of California.

Of the $548 million, Vacaville received a grant of $6.7 million for a project located on a 2.68 acre parcel along Brown Street. According to the City of Vacaville, the project includes the construction of a 2,500 square foot indoor Community Center and outdoor recreation facility.

The recreational facility will consist of a trail loop around the park's perimeter for walking and jogging, a basketball court, playground, a grass field, performance stage, sheltered picnic areas, and public art.

“This is great news for Vacaville residents,” exclaimed Mayor Ron Rowlett. Selection of this project creates an opportunity to increase equity and inclusion in District 3 with a state of the art community center and outdoor space leveraging grant funds to bring this vision to reality.”

According to the City of Vacaville, they partnered with the California Department of Parks and Recreation, Vacaville Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club, Vacaville Youth REACH Coalition, and Vibe Solano to bring the project to life through the Brown-Markham Neighborhood Public Recreation Improvements Plan. The City Council approved the plan and directed City staff to apply for the grant on October 12, 2020.

“We are thrilled that our Brown Street Public Improvements Project was funded by this California State Parks Program,” said Housing and Community Services Director, Emily Cantu.

“The development of a new park and community center falls under the City Council’s Strategic Plan and is a great win for the City," Cantu said.