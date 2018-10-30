If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

VACAVILLE, Calif. -- Many people are outright mad in Vacaville over plans for a tiny shelter community for homeless people going up in their neighborhood.

The county approved the project in August, allowing the tiny home community to go up at an empty lot on Brown Street off of E. Monte Vista Avenue.

According to the city's website, the "shelters will house up to 10 individuals. The site will include privacy and security fencing, an on-site resident host, with trash and port-o-john bathroom facilities provided by Recology. Fundraising efforts are underway to secure other site services and improvements, including a shower trailer, meeting/service space, and facilities for their pets."

People living nearby want it moved somewhere else, while the other side argues it won't become a homeless camp, it will offer services for those who are serious about getting off the street.

Frustration bubbled over Monday night during a community meeting about the project.

"This is a homeless encampment in a residential area near children. That is the main thing here," said Amber Robitaille, who lives down the street from the project site. "You are hiding them on a street essentially instead of addressing the problem and helping the homeless."

Robitaille also doesn't agree with the idea behind it because the shelters are tuff sheds without running water and port-a-potties for bathrooms.

"I want to work with the homeless, but this is not the way," Robitaille said. "Five sheds and two port-a-potties is not the way to do it."

During the public comment, several people spoke in favor of the shelter program, saying they believe the location is ideal because it's close to many businesses and bus stops for the tenants.

Gail Thomson, the wife of Solano County Supervisor Skip Thomson, stands behind the shelters.

"They are good-hearted, not criminals," Thomson said about the tenants. "To get into this project, it's very structured. No outstanding warrants, no sex offenders, no violent crimes. They are people that need a hand up. They are not the ones they see every day on their streets. They don't qualify,"

When asked if she sees the other side of the argument, she said she did, but also said there was a lot of misconception about the project's structure.

"I think if they were to inform themselves, early on, on what the project was, like I said, the homeless they are seeing, that are bringing the drug paraphernalia, they are not part of the project and don't qualify for that," Thomson added.

Robitaille agrees something needs to be done to help the homeless, but said she does not want the project happening down her street.

"I have compassion for the homeless. I want to help them," Robitaille said. "This is not the right way to do it. They are five sheds. That's not giving anyone hope. That's not giving anyone the will to want to do better for their life. You are putting them in a shed with no running water and it's not right,"

There's a "slim to none" chance the project would be moved, according to Thomson.

