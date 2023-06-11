Vacaville officials remind residents of new 'zero tolerance policy' to fireworks

The Vacaville Fire Department is reminding folks about the cities zero tolerance policy to all things that go boom.

Example video title will go here for this video

VACAVILLE, Calif. — As July and summer time creep up on us, the Vacaville Fire Department is reminding folks about the cities zero tolerance policy to all things that go boom.

Vacaville City Council adopted a new code "enforcing illegal fireworks violations" back in 2022. The ordinance allows the city to fine a property owner if they find any fireworks are being stored or used on that property, regardless of how many or few are found. Those fines can be given immediately or later through mail.

The code defines fireworks as "dangerous fireworks or safe and sane fireworks."

Safe and sane fireworks, or state approves fireworks, are the kind children usually use — the sparklers, the poppers you toss onto the ground, ones that just create smoke but no flame or explosion or snappers.

Under the 2022 ordinance, anyone caught with any type of firework is subject to a fine that ranges between $250 to $1,000 or more.

Violations storing or using dangerous fireworks: $1,000+

First violation of storing or using safe and sane fireworks: $250+

violation of storing or using safe and sane fireworks: $250+ Second violation of storing or using safe and sane fireworks: $500+

violation of storing or using safe and sane fireworks: $500+ Third violation of storing or using safe and sane fireworks: $750+

violation of storing or using safe and sane fireworks: $750+ Fourth and more violation of storing or using safe and sane fireworks: $1,000+

Some people are already being arrested in other cities across Northern California for storing illegal fireworks.

Those itching to watch fireworks can go to Andrews Park for the Fourth of July party held by the city. The event will include music, vendors and, of course, fireworks. Learn more about the event HERE.

The Fire Chief may issue "special use" permits for the possession, storage, use and handling of fireworks by state-licensed contractors.