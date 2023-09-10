Vacaville firefighter and Cowboys fan goes viral during 49ers game

Eugene Hernandez joined in on the fun, captioning the photo on Facebook "I had enough coach put me in!"

Example video title will go here for this video

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A Vacaville firefighter and Dallas Cowboys fan is making headlines after cameras caught him on the phone looking unamused ahead of his team's loss in Santa Clara Sunday.

The NBC Sunday Night Football broadcast showed Eugene Hernandez talking on the phone in the 4th quarter as the Cowboys faced the San Francisco 49ers.

He was shown on TV right after a touchdown that put the 49ers up 34-10. Little did he know he would become a viral meme almost instantly.

People poked fun at the Cowboys' poor performance as they lost the game 42-10.

Hernandez joined in on the fun, captioning the photo on Facebook "I had enough coach put me in!"

The Vacaville Firefighters Association posted on Facebook, sharing the photo of Hernandez, dubbing him the "Cowboys Phone Guy." Hernandez was wearing a Cowboys jersey, matching gloves, and a custom Cowboys-themed firefighter's helmet.

"If you think the internet has been harsh on him, just wait until he returns to work with all of our members who are 49er fans," the association wrote.

The firefighters association asked commenters to guess what he was saying on the phone, wrong answers only.

“Is it too late [to] jump on that 49ers bandwagon, or do I have to wait until next season?” Craig Tomlinson commented.

"He was definitely saying that Dak Prescott is an excellent passer for the Niners," another user commented.

"Calling for [a] rescue team to come get him out of that dangerous situation when the game is over," Ashely Jamason commented.

Hernandez was in good spirits about the post, commenting "Good thing I have vacations this up coming set."

Our very own “Cowboys Phone Guy” and his now famous photo for the world to see. This will probably be the most exciting moment of the season if you’re a Cowboys fan so we will let him soak in his glory. ;) Posted by Vacaville Firefighters Association Local 3501 on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Watch more on ABC10