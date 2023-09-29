Former California prison officer accused of smuggling cellphones into Vacaville facility

Crittenden worked at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation as a correctional officer at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A former prison corrections officer was indicted recently over charges he was bribed to smuggle cellphones into the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, according to U.S. Attorney's officials.

Court documents show 43-year-old Suisun City resident Stephen Joseph Crittenden accepted bribes in 2021 and 2022 for the alleged smugglings.

Crittenden worked at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation as a correctional officer at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville.

The 43-year-old faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.