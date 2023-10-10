Vacaville to host holiday-themed art and crafts fair, looking for vendors

The second annual Very Merry Craft and Gift Fair is looking for folks to sell their holiday-themed goods in a two-day event.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Are you ready for the holiday season? Crafters, bakers and vendors alike in Vacaville are!

The second annual Very Merry Craft and Gift Fair is looking for folks to sell their holiday-themed goods in a two-day event after last year's success.

“Thanks to the community who gave this event a warm welcome last year, we’re excited to bring it back and expand it for 2023,” said event producer Brooke Fox in a press release.

Dozens of shops will be selling handmade goods fit for the holidays, food vendors will offer themed treats and live entertainment is planned for the entire weekend, according to a press release by organizer Uptown Fox Events. The event will be held Nov. 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days at the Ulatis Cultural Center Parking Lot at 1000 Ulatis Drive in Vacaville.

The event is free to attend and takes place outdoors rain or shine. Well-behaved dogs can stay on leash in designated areas. Parking is available onsite.

Arts and craft vendors who sell handmade goods created by Solano or Yolo County crafters can reach out to event organizers at Vendors@UptownFox.com if they’re interested in participating. The deadline to register is Oct. 20 at noon.

For more information, email Brooke@UptownFox.com, call 917-586-4064 or click HERE.

