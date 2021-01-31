Placer Co. Sheriff: Vaccine not a factor in man's death

A 64-year-old man who died shortly after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine was found to have other underlying health conditions.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The administration of a COVID-19 vaccine was not a factor in the death of a Placer County healthcare worker who died on January 21, according to the Placer County Sheriff-Coroner Division. The 64-year-old man had started to experience side effects shortly after being given the vaccine and died soon after.

The law enforcement agency said the man had underlying health issues and had been showing signs of sickness before getting vaccinated. He had also recently tested positive for COVID-19. The sheriff’s office said that clinical exams and lab results have ruled out the vaccine as a cause of death.

This follows an initial post by the law enforcement agency that alerted the public to the fact that multiple agencies were investigating the cause of death.

Although the post warned against drawing premature conclusions from the information, it didn’t stop many users from doing just that in the comments section. In the updated post, the sheriff’s office apologized for some of the comments it had made.