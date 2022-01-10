14-year-old girl shot by police remembered at LA funeral

The body of Valentina Orellana-Peralta was displayed in an open casket next to a large photo of the girl during Monday's funeral at City of Refuge church.

LOS ANGELES — Family, friends, civil rights activists and community members memorialized a 14-year-old girl shot and killed in a clothing store dressing room when Los Angeles police fired at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall.

Orellana-Peralta was remembered as a happy teen with many friends who loved sports and excelled in school.

Attorney Benjamin Crump is representing the girl’s family. He led mourners in a chant of “Valentina is innocent!”

