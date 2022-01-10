x
14-year-old girl shot by police remembered at LA funeral

The body of Valentina Orellana-Peralta was displayed in an open casket next to a large photo of the girl during Monday's funeral at City of Refuge church.
Credit: AP
The casket containing 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, 2021 by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, is readied for her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson)

LOS ANGELES — Family, friends, civil rights activists and community members memorialized a 14-year-old girl shot and killed in a clothing store dressing room when Los Angeles police fired at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall. 

The body of Valentina Orellana-Peralta was displayed in an open casket next to a large photo of the girl during Monday's funeral at City of Refuge church. 

Orellana-Peralta was remembered as a happy teen with many friends who loved sports and excelled in school. 

Attorney Benjamin Crump is representing the girl’s family. He led mourners in a chant of “Valentina is innocent!”

Read the full story here.

