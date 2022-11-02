Ask the Vet: Keeping your pets safe during Valentine's Day

Dr. Kelley Gebhardt from Happy Tails Veterinary Emergency Clinic joined 2 Wants to Know to give the do's and don'ts of the holiday weekend with your pets.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Between Valentine's Day and the Super Bowl, you're probably gathering with friends and family at some point during the weekend.

The last thing you want is to be celebrating the holiday or watching the big game from the vet's office. Dr. Kelley Gebhardt from Happy Tails Veterinary Emergency Clinic joined 2 Wants to Know to explain what you should do to keep your pets healthy.

Gebhardt said create a safe space for your pet before guests come over. It is important they have somewhere to go if they feel anxious.

Gebhardt suggested taking your pet for a long walk and playing with them to tire them out before anyone comes over.

When people are in your home, Gebhardt said you should give your dog a heart-shaped chew toy to distract them. She said you can give your cat something filled with catnip, so they stay occupied.

Valentine's Day is a big holiday for giving and eating chocolate. It is toxic for your pet and should not be consumed. The darker the chocolate is, the more toxic it becomes for your pet. 3oz of dark chocolate can cause a severe upset stomach for a 20-pound dog.

Gebhardt said beware of xylitol. It is an artificial sweetener in candy and baked goods that can cause low blood sugar.

Gebhardt said keep the flower arrangements away from your pets. Many of them contain lilies, which can cause liver failure. Flowers sprayed with "stay fresh" additives can also give your pet a severe upset stomach.

You should throw away the ribbons and strings that gifts come wrapped in. Gebhardt said you should do the same with plastic bags and parts. All of those things can cause intestinal foreign bodies.