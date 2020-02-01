VALLEJO, Calif. — The Vallejo Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the man who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run with an elderly person.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec 30, when an 85-year-old man was crossing the street in a wheelchair along the 400 block of Redwood Street. The driver of a white 1980 Plymouth Arrow pickup truck allegedly hit the man then briefly got out of his truck, but left without giving his contact information.

A witness was able to grab cell phone photos of the alleged suspect before he left the scene.

The man in the wheelchair was transported to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released. The Vallejo Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to call 707-648-4329.

