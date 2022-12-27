Vallejo man accused of shooting another man who was trying to stop catalytic converter theft

Police say the suspect was trying to steal a catalytic converter when he was confronted by a group of men, leading to him allegedly shooting one of them.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police arrested a man Friday accused of shooting another man who confronted him while he was trying to steal a catalytic converter.

According to a news release, the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 21 on the 1100 block of Farmington Drive. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

Two days later, police officers arrested 35-year-old Michael Heath of Vallejo.

Vacaville detectives say Heath was trying to steal a catalytic converter when a group of men tried to confront him. At some point, Heath allegedly shot one of them.

He was arrested and booked on suspicion of several felony offenses.

Anyone with information can call Det. Santoni at 707-469-4812

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Catalytic converter thieves confronted with paintball guns in Turlock bail on crime