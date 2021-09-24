Vallejo shooting is city's 13th homicide this year, police say

Police initially received a call for a crash but once on scene, found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Vallejo man is dead following a shooting late Thursday night.

The Vallejo Police Department said an initial report came in about a crash involving a person and vehicle, but through their investigation, learned a shooting happened instead.

According to a press release from the Vallejo Police Department, around 10:42 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area of Mini Drive and Corcoran Avenue in Vallejo. That is where they found the 33-year-old man lying on the ground with at least one gunshot wound. Police say the man was declared dead at the scene of the crime.

As of right now, the motive of the shooting is under investigation. Police say this is the 13th homicide of the year.

The victim has not yet been identified. Police have also not released any suspect(s) information.

