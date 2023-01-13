Valley Springs residents in flooded neighborhood seek Calaveras County help

Cosgrove Creek flooded causing more than twenty homes to be red tagged as uninhabitable until repaired.

VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — Folks living along Grouse Drive in Valley Springs hopelessly watched as Cosgrove Creek flooded and took over the neighborhood on New Years Eve.

"By the grace of God our house has never been flooded yet. But, unfortunately some of our neighbors have," said long time homeowner Chris Ferguson.

Ferguson has lived on the street since 2001. He witnessed first hand the Cosgrove Creek flooding into his neighbors homes.

"And the next two homes there did get flooded. So, they were moving things out for the next couple, the last couple of days," said Ferguson.

According to the Calaveras County Consolidated Fire Department, more than twenty homes and condos were red tagged, meaning uninhabitable until repaired.

John Contreras has sand bags lining his garage and has lived at his home for 27 years. He lives across the street from homes that suffered the most damage.

"[Water] started coming across the street over there and... then it started flooding on this side,'' said Contreras.

According to homeowners along Grouse Drive, one of the big problems why the creek floods is lack of maintenance.

Just across nearby Vista Del Lago Drive is the La Contenta Golf Course.

Homeowners say maintenance on the creek stops at one of the bridges on the golf course property. They say the maintenance of clearing brush and debris from the creek needs to continue behind their homes.

"Well, it definitely causes the water to slow down and not move as easily," said Contreras.

Contreras says another flooding factor is creeks coming down from the hills and merging with Cosgrove Creek.

Some of the homes that have escaped flooding were built on slightly higher foundations.

Bottom line, homeowners say having the creek better maintained wouldn't hurt and would only help.

ABC10 reached out to the Calaveras County Public Works Department regarding the concerns and received an email from the county's assistant administrative officer saying in part:

"While Cosgrove Creek is on private property, the County engages in ongoing efforts to decrease flood risk, including vegetation removal, and is engaging the Army Corps of Engineers in an effort to facilitate and fund sediment removal and additional flood risk reduction for the benefit of County residents... The County Building Department has implemented a Storm Damage Policy streamlining the permitting process for damage repairs, and the Assessor has calamity forms available for taxpayers."

The county adds that people impacted by the storms can call the Community Call Center at (209) 754-2855 for assistance.