PHOENIX — What would you do if you received not one, not two, not three, but six Nintendo Switch game consoles delivered to your door, by accident? That's what happened to one 12 News viewer.

Deborah Lewis is now looking for the rightful owner and hoping to do the right thing with this accidental delivery. Lewis says not only did she not order these devices but she didn't even know what a Nintendo Switch was. Deborah said that after a quick Google search, she now knows they're a hot commodity and quite pricey.

"I opened it up and there it was six games and I go I didn't order this. I thought well this would be great to give to my grandkids but that not the right thing, that's why we worked it out and are trying to find out," she said.

While deliveries and drop-offs are a dime a dozen ahead of the holidays, Lewis expects them at her door regularly.

She receives several shipments of medical supplies, but she definitely didn't order the Switches.

While the grandmother of eight said this would've made for easy Christmas shopping she and her caregiver are determined to do what's right. After calling UPS and Target to find out where the package should go, the two are in a holding pattern for now.

"Maybe they will call and say they’ll come and get them, I thought they'd say that right away but we'll see," she explained.

Meanwhile, UPS has tips to track your package this holiday season.

Write down the tracking number Know which carrier or company is shipping your package Be sure the recipient and return address are accurate UPS offers additional securities like: UPS: My Choice

UPS: Access Point Network

In this case, there were two shipping labels on the box and the delivery driver just happened to drop it at the home instead of the Target store.

