Windows left damaged after attempted burglary at downtown Stockton business

The attempted burglary happened feet away from where a teen was killed in a shooting Monday, and a mile away from a fire that destroyed a building Wednesday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Planks of wood now cover what used to be a large window at downtown Stockton's Regal City Center theater box office after an attempted burglary Wednesday morning.

Police say they received reports of a burglary in the 200 block of El Dorado Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival they found two businesses with several broken windows. Police searched the buildings but weren't able to find the attempted burglar.

The early morning vandalism marked the third time in less than 48 hours that first responders raced to or past the landmark plaza near Stockton's waterfront, a block away from the Police Department's own headquarters and dispatch building.

The plaza in front of the Cineplex was covered with police tape Monday after two teens were shot across the street. The shooting left one of the teens, 15-year-old Franklin High School student Angelo Rivas Jr., dead.

A structure fire Wednesday morning less than a mile away destroyed a waterfront building that housed ceramic products. Investigators are looking into what might have caused the building to go up in flames.

All three high-profile emergencies happened within a 10-block radius in the heart of the city's downtown district. Brando Villapudua, who represents the area on Stockton's City Council, declined an interview and did not provide a statement by the time of publishing.

The Downtown Stockton Alliance, which represents some businesses in the area, also declined to speak Thursday but offers services meant to keep visitors safe and help businesses. The services include a 22-hour, 7-day staff of safety ambassadors and a program that reimburses business owners for the replacement of broken, old or cracked windows.

