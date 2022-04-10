Las Vegas music festival shooting survivor now helps save lives at Sacramento EMS Communications Center

"Many of us wanted to help, but didn't know what to do. That's when I decided to seek a way to help others."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Oct. 1 marked five years since the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting in Las Vegas left 60 people dead. Marissa Wittman relives it every day.

"I had counseling early on and that certainly helps, but there aren't many days that I don't think about it," said Wittman.

While most people seek a life of peace, calm and quiet after something so traumatic, she made a vow that night to help others going through tough times.

"When we were going through it, even then I wanted to help. Many of us wanted to help, but didn't know what to do. That's when I decided to seek a way to help others," she said.

It's ultimately what led her to become an emergency call technician. She's going on her second year with Sacramento Regional Fire/EMS Communications Center.

In an ironic full circle moment, her new supervisor actually helped in the Vegas dispatch center in Las Vegas.

"We went to their comms center and took calls for them for a few days to give their staff time to heal during that time; they were overwhelmed that night and affected deeply. I must say though, becoming friends with that team and helping during that time are my most cherished memories as a dispatcher," said Julie Todd.

As for learning one of her employees was a survivor of what is still considered one of America's worst massacres...

"It is amazing, full circle, and such a rewarding career. I can't imagine her living through that trauma yet still deciding to help others in this way. [It's] just amazing," said Todd.

