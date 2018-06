CAL Fire and Placer County firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in Penryn.

The air resources were making multiple passes to support ground crews on Ridgeview Lane.

The fire is 95 percent contained and the cause is determined to be metal grinding, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Department.

#RidgeIncident [update] CAL FIRE/ Placer County firefighters are in heavy mop up of vegetation fire. Ridgeview Lane, Penryn in Placer County. 95% Contained. Cause determined to be metal grinding. pic.twitter.com/drQ4S5ayo5 — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 30, 2018

⚠️Penryn fire. With @CALFIRENEU ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/kXUlBuooS5

#RidgeIncident CAL FIRE/ Placer County firefighters alond with and Rocklin City making quick work of a vegetation fire in Penryn. Air resources making multiple passes to support ground crews. pic.twitter.com/XH9CUad4fw — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 30, 2018

