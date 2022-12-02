1 dead after vehicle crashes into ditch in Yolo County

CHP said they don't know what led up to the crash at this time.

CLARKSBURG, California — One person is dead after a vehicle went into a ditch in Yolo County.

Officer Rodney Fitzhugh, spokesperson for CHP-Woodland, said the crash happened at Jefferson Boulevard and Babel Slough Road near Clarksburg. He said this was the only vehicle was involved in the deadly crash.

No information on what led up to the crash or the identity of the victim is available at this time.

Officers are expected to be in the area for a couple hours for the investigation.

