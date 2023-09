Sacramento Fire says the driver was found unconscious and they were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after a car drove into a home in Oak Park Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. near 14th Avenue and 39th Street.

Upon arrival police found a vehicle ran over a fire hydrant and fence, and then crashed into a house.

The driver was unconscious and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.