70-year-old man walking in roadway dead after being hit by car in Tracy, police say

The crash happened on the 2600 block of South Tracy Boulevard Sunday.

TRACY, Calif. — A 70-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Tracy.

The crash happened around 9:35 a.m. along the 2600 block of South Tracy Boulevard Sunday.

Sgt. Mario Ysit, spokesperson for Tracy Police Department, says the man was walking in the middle of the roadway when he was hit. Arriving officers tried to save his life, but the man ultimately died from his injuries.

The driver is cooperating with law enforcement and Sgt. Ysit says there were no drugs or alcohol involved in the crash.

Anyone with information on the collision can call Officer Dave Allen at 209-8361-6691.

