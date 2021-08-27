'No real winners' as guilty verdict reached in the death of 13-year-old killed by a drunk driver

A guilty verdict came down Friday for a woman charged with the 2019 death of a teenager in Yuba City.

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A Sutter County woman has been found guilty for a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenager in 2019.

Constance Addison was found guilty on four counts, including the second-degree murder, of 13-year-old Alec Flores. The verdict was reached Friday, Aug. 27.

Flores was walking to school in Yuba City when he was hit by Addison.

"Addison was found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with an enhancement for fleeing the scene of the crime, a hit and run causing death, and child endangerment," Deputy Prosecutor Diego Heimlith told ABC10.

Addison will be kept in custody until she is sentenced, which is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 1. She is facing a minimum sentence of 15 years to life sentence in prison, a mandatory sentence by state law.

"No real winners here," Heimlith said. "My heart breaks because this is something that could have been avoided, but justice has been served."

