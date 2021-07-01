VERIFY: Is the heat in Sacramento affecting tracking scans and deliveries in the area?

You may have gotten a notice in your email when looking for your tracking number that says “Areas impacted by excessive heat warning should expect potential delays."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A U.S. Postal Service spokesperson said if you have received a notice about delays due to excessive heat, then it is something added by the mailer not the courier.

"Heat, like rain, sleet or snow does not prevent delivery by the USPS," a USPS spokesperson told ABC10. "Heat created by a natural disaster is different, like the fires burning in Siskiyou County where fires cut off delivery routes."

John McPherson, president of the Sacramento National Association of Letter Carriers, said excessive heat can impact transportation to the delivery carrier, like if an airplane experienced a delay due to excessive heat.

“But most of the postal service stuff is coming ground anyways these days, so you’re not seeing the same impact from the heat because the trucks are still rolling,” McPherson said.

But is that the case locally for deliveries in Sacramento?

“No, we are still going to be out there. Carriers are still going to be doing their appointed rounds. You are going to see them out there," McPherson said. "Never hurts to offer them a bottle of water because it’s hotter than heck, but no, that’s not going to affect the delivery of the mail.”

QUESTION:

Is the heat in Sacramento affecting tracking scans and deliveries in the area ?

ANSWER:

ABC10 can verify that the heat in Sacramento is not impacting tracking and delivery scans. While Sacramento is seeing temps in the 90s and 100s, it would have to be at 105 degrees for a prolonged period to be considered excessive heat. Even then, USPS and the National Association of Letter Carriers say packages get delivered rain or shine.

SOURCES:

United States Postal Service

National Association of Letter Carriers