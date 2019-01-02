SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In California, more than 1,000 new rules went into effect this year. But does one of them include a $999 fine and 3-year suspended license for driving with your cell phone?

When we saw a Facebook post being shared hundreds of times that made this claim, it was time to hit the brakes — and verify.

CLAIM: The Facebook post says: "Caught using cell phone, or holding it while driving- $999 fine and 3 yr [sic] suspended license as of Jan. 2019! Ouch...be aware folks!!"

WHAT THE LAW SAYS: Rules of the road regulating wireless devices have not changed since January 2018. According to those laws, "A person shall not drive a motor vehicle while holding and operating a handheld wireless telephone or an electronic wireless communications device unless the wireless telephone or electronic wireless communications device is specifically designed and configured to allow voice-operated and hands-free operation, and it is used in that manner while driving."

The law goes on to say that "a violation of this section is an infraction punishable by a base fine of twenty dollars ($20) for a first offense and fifty dollars ($50) for each subsequent offense."

WHAT CHP SAYS: We asked CHP officer Mike Zerfas about the 3-year suspension claim. He said, "No, it's not considered a moving violation, so a driver license suspension generally would not be associated with that violation."

TRUE OR FALSE? False.

The claim that people caught using their cell phone while driving will pay nearly a $1,000 fine and lose their license for three years can NOT be verified. In addition, the post was shared throughout California, the post never specifically mentioned the state and some people questioned whether the Facebook user could have been talking about Canada.

