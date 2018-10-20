CARMICHAEL, Calif. -- A veteran emailed ABC10 asking for help after he claims he was harassed while walking his service dog at Effie Yeaw Nature Center in Carmichael.

Dogs aren't allowed in the nature center except for service dogs. Bruce Steeves said he enjoys walking with his service dog, Bella, around Effie Yeaw Nature Center. Bella helps him with his PTSD as a veteran. Last week Steeves said he was harassed by a volunteer.

"She came up from behind me and charged up and said, 'That dog needs to be out of here. That dog can't be here.' Aand she was not in any way polite and didn't ask any questions," Steeves said.

Sacramento County Regional Parks emailed us back a statement saying, "We reviewed the report made by the volunteer who approached this resident and her story didn't match the resident complaint. At this point, it's a bit of a he said, she said. Regional Parks staff have insured that training for both Effie Yeaw Nature Center staff and volunteers includes information that service animals are allowed in the Nature Study Area, to prevent future incidents."

Steeves said he was with his wife, who witnessed what happened as well. However he admits Bella, who is a VA sanctioned service dog, isn't exactly what people would think of as a "service dog." She has anxiety and was a rescue dog, but they say she doesn't show any aggressive behavior.

"We do admit she has a few behavioral issues," Steeves said. "She has anxieties of her own. I have anxieties of my own to my defense. I rescued her as much as she rescued me."

While ABC 10 was interviewing Steeves, a person questioned Bella and said she was concerned about dogs being around wildlife. However, Steeves says the bigger issue of service dogs is what is going on outside of Effie Yeaw Nature Center.

"There are illegitimate service dogs and there are people who clearly want to take advantage of the system and go online and get the vest," Steeves said. "What I would like, I'm making my story public and I'm divulging my story because we know these sorts of incidents are happening with all sorts of veterans and other people in many places. Dogs are well trained and well marked."

Continue the conversation with Ananda on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV