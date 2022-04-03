'People either accept me for who I am, or they won't accept me' | Veteran faced discrimination in the military, spent a lifetime serving his country

"If you are willing to die for your country then I'm willing to provide services for you to help you whenever you come out," said U.S. Marine veteran William Glover.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Vietnam veteran who served his country during a time when Black service members faced discrimination is being recognized for his lifetime of service.

California State Senator Ben Hueso, who serves the 40th District in Imperial Beach, Chula Vista, National City and portions of the City of San Diego and Imperial County, honored U.S. Marine veteran William Glover, 86, as the Veteran of the Year.

“He is a person that not only faced enormous challenges and achieving the rank he has achieved and amassed an impressive service record,” said Hueso.

The military has come a long way since Glover was the only Black sailor in his class in the Navy Reserves in 1951.

Two years later he then joined the U.S. Marines when Black men were recently allowed to join the Corps, but his colonel made him prove he was better than the White marines.

“I told the colonel I don't have to prove anything. People either accept me for who I am, or they won't accept me because I knew who I was and I knew what I had to face,” said Glover.

With that determination, Glover served in Vietnam, moved up the ranks and retired as a first lieutenant.

“My proudest moment was to accomplish this with a high school diploma,” said Glover.

He then went on to earn his Behavioral Science degree and a Business Administration MA degree with emphasis in Human Services Management in January 1983.

While he was in the military, he became the first Black staff noncommissioned officer in many units.

“I stood on the soldiers of those Black marines that came to Montford Point Marine [Association] because they paved the way,” said Glover.

The disabled veteran retired from the Marines in 1973 and then spent 23 years at the Veterans Administration.

Today he continues to serve. He started his own a company where he is the CEO of The Consolidated Rehab Group that holds contracts with the VA and offers counseling to veterans, helps them gain employment among many other resources.

“People ask, ‘What day do you have off?’ and I say, ‘That's when I go to the doctor,’” said Glover.

William has spent his life dedicated to his community through the Optimist Club in Allied Gardens and countless veteran organizations.

CSB 8 featured William and his wife of 65 years when the mayor proclaimed August 18th, 2016 as William and Ida day recognizing their decades of service.

As Mr. Glover reflects on his lifetime of service to veterans, he says there are two kinds of selfless people.

“One was Jesus Christ. And the other is our veterans. They joined the service not knowing if they are going to die or not die but they are willing to die. And if you are willing to die for your country then I'm willing to provide services for you to help you whenever you come out,” said Glover.

Hueso’s office announced the call for nominations in November 2021 as a way to honor all the selfless contributions of veterans and service members to our community. Nominees were eligible if they reside in, or have significantly contributed to, the 40th Senate District; and have served in the US military on active duty or reserves for any length of time, in any location.