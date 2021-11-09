Veterans Day parades in Northern California | Need to Know

CALIFORNIA, USA — Veterans across Northern California will be in the spotlight this Veterans Day as parades march through their towns. For many, it'll be their first parade or event since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Veterans Day is a day born from World War I, specifically when the fighting came to a stop on Armistice Day. By 1938, it became an official holiday honoring veterans. The holiday is held on Nov. 11 every year due to its connection with what many considered to be the end of World War I.
For people who choose to stay in town, many communities are putting together parades where families can gather together to thank and show appreciation for their local veterans.
Here's what's going on in Northern California.
Sacramento
Veterans Day Parade
When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. ceremony
Where: Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Capitol Park
Modesto
When: Nov. 13 at 9 a.m.
Where: 10th and O Streets in Modesto and finishing at Graceada Park
Oakdale
When: Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
Where: From Fes Hall to Fish Park
Jackson
When: Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
Where: Main Street, Jackson
Fairfield
When: Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. (Ceremony) and 12:30 p.m. (Parade)
Where: Downtown Fairfield
West Sacramento
When: Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
Where: The parade staging area is at 1100 Clarendon St. and parking is for parade participants only.
Folsom
When: Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.
Where: Parade begins at East Bidwell Street near Montrose Drive and ends at Folsom City Lions Park
Auburn
When: Nov. 11 10:50 a.m.
Where: Downtown Auburn, starting at Lincoln Way and Cleveland Avenue and ending at the Gold Country Fairgrounds
Marysville
When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
Where: Historic Downtown Marysville, D Street and 7th Street
Copperopolis
Veterans Day Parade
When: Nov. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Where: The parade activities will impact the following roads in Copperopolis: Main Street, Reeds Turnpike and O’Byrnes Ferry Road at Black Creek Drive.
Lincoln
Veterans Day ceremony
When: Nov. 11 at 11:11 a.m.
Where: McBean Memorial Park at the Placer County Veterans Monument Site
Turlock
Veterans Day ceremony
When: Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
Where: Turlock Regional Sports Complex at 4545 Kilroy Road
Stockton
When: Nov. 11 at 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Where: 242 East Main Street
