Veterans Day parades in Northern California | Need to Know

Celebrate the people who protect our freedoms overseas and at home at these parades throughout Northern California.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Veterans across Northern California will be in the spotlight this Veterans Day as parades march through their towns. For many, it'll be their first parade or event since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Veterans Day is a day born from World War I, specifically when the fighting came to a stop on Armistice Day. By 1938, it became an official holiday honoring veterans. The holiday is held on Nov. 11 every year due to its connection with what many considered to be the end of World War I.

For people who choose to stay in town, many communities are putting together parades where families can gather together to thank and show appreciation for their local veterans.

Here's what's going on in Northern California.

Sacramento

Veterans Day Parade

When : Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. ceremony

Where : Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Capitol Park

Modesto

When : Nov. 13 at 9 a.m.

Where : 10th and O Streets in Modesto and finishing at Graceada Park

Oakdale

When : Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

Where : From Fes Hall to Fish Park

Jackson

When : Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

Where : Main Street, Jackson

Fairfield

When : Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. (Ceremony) and 12:30 p.m. (Parade)

Where : Downtown Fairfield

West Sacramento

When : Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

Where : The parade staging area is at 1100 Clarendon St. and parking is for parade participants only.

Folsom

When : Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.

Where : Parade begins at East Bidwell Street near Montrose Drive and ends at Folsom City Lions Park

Auburn

When : Nov. 11 10:50 a.m.

Where : Downtown Auburn, starting at Lincoln Way and Cleveland Avenue and ending at the Gold Country Fairgrounds

Marysville

When : Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Where : Historic Downtown Marysville, D Street and 7th Street

Copperopolis

Veterans Day Parade

When : Nov. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where : The parade activities will impact the following roads in Copperopolis: Main Street, Reeds Turnpike and O’Byrnes Ferry Road at Black Creek Drive.

Lincoln

Veterans Day ceremony

When : Nov. 11 at 11:11 a.m.

Where : McBean Memorial Park at the Placer County Veterans Monument Site

Turlock

Veterans Day ceremony

When : Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

Where : Turlock Regional Sports Complex at 4545 Kilroy Road

Stockton

When: Nov. 11 at 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Where: 242 East Main Street

