Atwater Marine Corp Veteran Jesse Leal suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after he was nearly killed in an explosion while on duty in Afghanistan in 2011.

"So, as we were going home, an IED went off. It happened to be my vehicle that got blown-up," said Leal, who served 22 years in the Marine Corp.

The driver of the vehicle he was in died. Leal survived but suffered serious back and knee injuries.

So when fireworks are set off on the 4th of July, the memories of that horrible night return.

"If it's fireworks, it will wake me up and it's going to bring back flashbacks," said Leal.

That's where retired Command Sergeant Major Art Granado comes in. The 37-year marine and army veteran came up with the idea for yard signs for veterans that read: "Combat Veteran Lives Here. Please be courteous with fireworks."

"So just sitting around the kitchen table, doodling, making little signs up. I came up with a sign I thought would be appropriate," said Granado.

Granado also suffers from PTSD. The signs are placed in a veteran's yard for free as a rental or can be purchased for a $10 donations.

The Atwater veterans hope their sign idea spreads across the West Coast.

For more information, call or text: 209-829-5121.

