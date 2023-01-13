Suspect, victim identified in deadly Sacramento County stabbing

Investigators haven't released a possible motive yet.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man accused of fatally stabbing another man in Sacramento County Thursday has been identified, along with the man he's accused of killing.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Lamar Brown, and his suspected killer as 55-year-old Christopher Funnie.

Funnie is accused of murder and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

CASE HISTORY

Sacramento deputies responded to a stabbing at a home on the 8000 block of Iron Gorge Drive early Thursday morning. The 911 caller reported seeing a vehicle leaving the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies found Brown inside the home with no pulse and he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

At the same time deputies found the vehicle as described by the 911 caller and detained the two people inside.

One of the two people, Christopher Funnie, was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

