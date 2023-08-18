Video | Would-be thief at Arden Fair Mall sneaker store stopped by shoppers

The manager of 'Bank of Hype' in Sacramento says they get hit by robbers on a regular basis but bystanders have never intervened until now

SACRAMENTO, California — Bank of Hype has multiple sneaker shop and clothing apparel locations across Northern California and they haven't been spared by the recent rise in retail thefts, according to store manager Jason Fong.

"We're actually a mom and pop business so it hurts our bottom line," he told ABC10. "The best thing we can do is just put (thieves) to shame."

The business previously called out alleged thieves on their social media page, posting surveillance footage along with a description of the alleged crime.

Fong and the other store managers never captured video of a potential theft gone awry — that changed Thursday.

A video posted to Bank of Hype's social media shows a man walking into the Arden Fair Mall location in Sacramento Wednesday night before grabbing a bicycle from the display stand and running out of the store.

The video then shows a group of shoppers walking toward the path of the alleged thief, holding him until he let go of the bike.

"It felt good actually," Fong said after seeing the surveillance video for the first time. "It was one of those things where we felt, 'Finally we won.'"

Though he says he's not expecting much to change, he's thankful for the bystanders who stepped in to help.

