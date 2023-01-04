Friends, family hold vigil for Sacramento man killed

Theodore "Teddy" Washington was known by friends, family and his community as a father, son and brother.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of a Sacramento man well known in his community as "Teddy" or the "human calculator" held a vigil to remember him and offer support to each other Saturday.

Theodore "Teddy" Washington was killed and two people have been arrested in connection with his death, according to the Solano County Sheriff's Office.

The vigil was held at Fourth Avenue Park where dozens of people showed up with balloons, candles and signs to remember him by.

"This is his community and we're just trying to support them and the family," said Analisa Leong, a childhood friend. "He's just a community guy."

Officials say Washington had a relationship with one of the suspects arrested, allowing her and the other suspect to "lure the victim to a location in West Sacramento and commit the murder."

Leong says the vigil was partially held to raise awareness about domestic violence as "it comes in all shapes and forms and we just need to be aware."

She says Washington was a 35-year-old father of a 6-year-old who tutored a lot of people in the community.

"He was a loving guy," she said. "He's gonna be missed by the entire community. It's a huge loss."

To donate to the family's GoFundMe, click HERE.