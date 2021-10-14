City of Santee residents are organizing a vigil for Steve Krueger, who was killed on Tuesday after a plane crashed into his residential neighborhood

SANTEE, Calif. — On Thursday evening in Santee, the community will come together to honor and remember Steve Krueger, the UPS driver who was killed in Monday’s plane crash.

Many of the neighbors in the Santee neighborhood knew and adored Krueger. They say he loved chatting with people on his route. Even if they were not getting a delivery they received a smile and a hello.

Steve Krueger was a 30-year veteran of UPS before he lost his life doing what he loved.

Krueger’s brother spoke to News 8 saying that his brother’s warm personality is what pulled people in.

“People just gravitate to him and once they started a conversation with him, it would continue” said his brother, Jeff Krueger. “He was just a naturally likeable guy.”

Jeff jokes that it's amazing his brother Steve always got his deliveries done because he loved chatting with the people along his route in Santee. They treated him like family, and for that - Jeff is grateful.

“Thanks for always being such great customers for my brother. You guys really made his job enjoyable, and he really enjoyed all of them.”

At the UPS facility Steve worked out of, a moment of silence was held Tuesday morning. Also, around the county at 12:14 p.m., the time of the crash, fellow drivers got together to honor their co-worker. Some visited the crash site, where they stood quietly and shared hugs.

The vigil for Steve Krueger will be held on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the corner of Jeremy and Mast Boulevard in Santee.