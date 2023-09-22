Man arrested for sexual abuse of minor in Sacramento

In April, a mandated reporter from a local school contacted the sheriff's office to report a student told them about being sexually abused.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CALIFORNIA, USA — A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of child sexual abuse, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

In April, a mandated reporter from a local school contacted the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office to report a student told them about being sexually abused at home for years.

Vincent Trillo, 39, was booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail on 19 counts of lewd lascivious acts with a child under 14-years-old by force or fear among other charges. The relationship between Trillo and the victim is unclear.

The 39-year-old's bail was set at $3.9 million and he is scheduled to be in court again Oct. 30.

Watch more on ABC10: Wildfire-prone California to consider new rules for property insurance pricing