Lodi homeowners concerned about frequent flooding in 2-year-old neighborhood

Homeowners in the recently-built neighborhood say they've brought up the issue to city officials, but no action has been taken.

LODI, Calif. — When Saturday's storm pelted the city of Lodi with nearly 2.4 inches of rain, new homeowner Jade Watts was anxiously glued to her cell phone, watching real-time video from her security camera as her street turned into a small lake.

"My husband was going in and out, going in and out, and we were closely watching it because it's not going down," Watts said about the water as it advanced toward her and her neighbors' homes. "We're having to constantly keep a close eye on it to make sure it's not getting closer to the porch, it's not getting in the cars, you know, my mom has a really low car, we had to move that."

As Watts frantically moved her mother's car bracing for the flood waters to heighten in the city's Vineyard Terrace subdivision, down the street, Eddie Gutierrez was already preparing for the worst.

"I have a one-year-old and if we have an emergency I can't get out of my driveway with the flooding that we have," said Gutierrez. "I live on a corner to where we have only one drain for a good, I would say 10 to 12 houses all the way down the street."

For many in the neighborhood, just north of the intersection of Century Boulevard and Lower Sacramento Road, the anxiety and fear as flood waters rose were mixed with frustration and confusion.

"We moved in at the end of July 2020. It's a brand new development, we were one of the first houses on this side of our development," said Watts. "And this is the second year that this has happened."

Watts, who also watched as waters rose quickly during an Oct. 2021 atmospheric river, says she was never told moving into the nearly 2-year-old neighborhood would come with flooding concerns.

"We don't know what's going on and nobody ever offers an explanation to us at all. But, there was never any warning or anything that this would have ever happened," said Watts. "It's frustrating when we're constantly having to deal with this now every year, you know, and we're not supposed to be in a flood zone."

Even more frustrating for Watts was a lack of explanation on how the waters began to rise in the first place.

"We know there's nothing clogging our drains, there's nothing to clog the drains," Watts said, noting the new community has few trees that could produce leaves. "There was a gentleman making sure there was nothing in the gutters or anything in the water, it was literally knee-high. He had galoshes on and the water was up to his knees."

City documents show the Vineyard Terrace subdivision was approved to be built in 2019. Neighbors say some homes were complete by 2020.

For Gutierrez, seeing the water engulfing his relatively newly-paved street Saturday was a stark example of inaction.

"The city is not doing anything about our flooding," said Gutierrez. "The lack of them doing their job is making us fearful of flooding every year."

After having to miss work and deciding to purchase flood insurance because of 2021's floods, Gutierrez reached out to multiple city officials from the city councilman who represents his neighborhood to the city manager.

Each time, Gutierrez says no concrete action has been taken.

"Our frustrations are there's damage to my yard afterward, and they told me that record rain- that's why it happened last year- and there wasn't record rain this year. And I just don't get it," said Gutierrez. "I just think the builder, the city coordinated the drainage wrong."

Councilman Alan Nakanishi, who represents the area, says he's aware of the issue but directed questions to City Manager Stephen Schwabauer.

The City of Lodi issued a statement Thursday, acknowledging the flooding:

"While homes were never in jeopardy, the street flooding that occurred in portions of the Vineyard Terrace subdivision exceeded what would be considered “normal” for the storm experienced on Saturday," the statement said. "At this time, staff has determined that minor modifications to the system’s operation was effective at clearing the standing water within minutes. In addition to evaluating more permanent solutions, staff has implemented pre-storm operations protocols that are expected to reduce or eliminate street flooding in this area during storms that are similar to that experienced on Saturday."

With some new homeowners still moving into the new subdivision, Watts hopes more long-term change can come soon to prevent damage and keep her neighborhood above water.

"The kids think it's funny, you know, but they don't know the potential damage that it can cause when our foundation is constantly sitting in water every year or the expenses we have to put back into our landscaping," said Watts. "To have something so brand new continuously being damaged every year is not acceptable."

