Deputies seek whereabouts of at-risk man who went missing in Vintage Park area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies are trying to track down the whereabouts of an at-risk missing man Sunday night.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Kongmong Xiong. They described Xiong as having autism and the mental capacity of a three-year-old.
He was last seen in the area of Vintage Park with a Navy Blue Nike hoodie, black sweats and no shoes. He is described as a 24-year-old Asian man who stands at 5'3" and 107 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the sheriff's office at 916-874-5115.
