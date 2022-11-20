x
Deputies seek whereabouts of at-risk man who went missing in Vintage Park area

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the missing person as Kongmong Xiong

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies are trying to track down the whereabouts of an at-risk missing man Sunday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Kongmong Xiong. They described Xiong as having autism and the mental capacity of a three-year-old.

He was last seen in the area of Vintage Park with a Navy Blue Nike hoodie, black sweats and no shoes. He is described as a 24-year-old Asian man who stands at 5'3" and 107 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the sheriff's office at 916-874-5115.

