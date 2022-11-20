Deputies seek whereabouts of at-risk man who went missing in Vintage Park area

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the missing person as Kongmong Xiong

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies are trying to track down the whereabouts of an at-risk missing man Sunday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Kongmong Xiong. They described Xiong as having autism and the mental capacity of a three-year-old.

He was last seen in the area of Vintage Park with a Navy Blue Nike hoodie, black sweats and no shoes. He is described as a 24-year-old Asian man who stands at 5'3" and 107 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the sheriff's office at 916-874-5115.

At Risk Missing Person: Kongmong Xiong. Asian, male, 24, 5’3, 107lbs, has Autism and mental capacity of a 3 yr old. Last seen in the area of Vintage Park wearing Navy Blue Nike Hoodie, black sweats, no shoes. If seen call Sheriff’s Office 916.874.5115. pic.twitter.com/lSmSNQRAuK — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) November 21, 2022

WATCH ALSO: