Total of 5 detained in connection to Vintage Park homicide

The Sacramento County sheriff's office said the shooting was gang related.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A total of five people have been detained in connection to the killing of a 17-year-old boy at Vintage Park in Sacramento County.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the five were detained over four different locations across the county, however no arrests have been made at this time.

One of the five detained is described as a minor, the sheriff's office said.

The shooting happened on Vintage Park Drive and Helmsdale Drive around 6 p.m. Saturday. Officials believe there was an exchange in gunfire but they're still investigating for more. A gun was recovered at the scene near the victim, but it is currently unclear whose it is.

The sheriff's office said the shooting was gang related.

WATCH ALSO: