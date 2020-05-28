Pursuing their passion: Virtually connecting adults with developmental disabilities with employers

Finding a job might be tough right now, but Fly Brave Foundation has gotten creative in linking employers with job candidates who have developmental disabilities.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Three creatives are determined to take their skills to the next level. A virtual job seminar set for July is meant to connect employers with special needs adults.

"We just want to get the word out. I mean, how awesome are they, right," Vanessa Bieker, founder of Fly Brave Foundation said.

In 2016, Bieker founded Fly Brave Foundation, a Sacramento nonprofit that serves to bridge the gap between school programs and paid community employment for adults with developmental disabilities.

Because of public health orders, they had to cancel and postpone fundraisers, including their job seminar.

"We were going to do this event in person in April," Bieker explained. "With local businesses, small businesses, employers of all kinds. They were going to give a talk and then show their talents."

Natalie Fanzoia, Jason Guillaume and Saul Vicente are all creatives with developmental disabilities who are looking to pursue work that's in line with their passions. They are hoping to showcase their creative skill-sets virtually.

Fanzoia has a knack for fashion and has demonstrated her skill set in her previous position at Eco Thrift in Sacramento. She's looking for a retail position, a fashion-oriented role, or a job at an office.

"Or I could be a window displayer, or I'd love to be a catalog model," Fanzoia said.

Guillaume graduated from Meristem post-secondary school in Sacramento and is a talented comic artist and writer.

"My dream job is to become a screen writer," Guillaume explained. "And create something in the world of comic books."

Vicente graduated from Laguna Creek High School and would like to become an animator.

"I love to draw cartoons. You'd be impressed with the cartoons that I draw," Vicente expalined. "Also, I like to do film and media editing."

Beiker said all the applicant's information on Fly Brave Foundation's event page. She invites any and all businesses and employers to join the Zoom webinar on July 24 where they will learn about each candidate.

"If you're an employer out there, we have amazing talent," Bieker explained. "So come scout them."

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Barbara Bingley.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: