When Lance Corporal Travis Layfield deployed to Iraq with the Marines in 2004, a care package from his loving family was not far behind.

“I had sent a package to him -- my family, we’d taken pictures, sent letters to him and put in a box and sent it to him,” his mom, Dianne Layfield said.

He never got the package. Three weeks after his arrival in Iraq, Travis, 19, was killed in a battle in Anbar province.

“I’m just proud of what he stood for and what he believed in, loved his country enough to fight for us and now I live in his freedom that he created for us,” Dianne said.

On Tuesday, the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Dianne participated in a 9/11 Packathon hosted by Move America Forward. Dozens of volunteers gathered at the event to box and label 2,001 care packages for troops still on active duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

John and Betty Hall, parents of Army Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Hall, killed by a suicide bomber in Iraq in 2009 attended, quietly packing boxes along a long table overflowing with goodies. Betty said she took comfort in putting together care packages for members of the military.

“We have to appreciate what our troops are doing!” she said.

The boxes themselves were impressively stuffed with a variety of useful and/or delicious items, including boxes of Girl Scout cookies, socks and toiletry items.

Veterans attending the event had been the grateful recipient of care packages during deployments, and had pleasant memories of them.

Well, mostly pleasant memories. Sometimes perishable items arrived spoiled, and once, Vietnam War veteran Larry Sahota said, he had to battle a large rat – a rat whose size grew with the telling – to get his homemade cookies.

Sahota attended along with other members of American Legion Post 233 in Elk Grove.

Post Commander Theodore Daniels, a Navy veteran, remembered the long wait for mail call while out on a ship in the ocean for months. But when it got there, it was welcome.

“What’s nice about getting a care package is, it comes to you, but you share it with your shipmates,” Daniels said.

"You do? I shared it with a rat!” joked Sahota, quickly adding, “They did, and that was nice, and they would share some of the messages they received and it kind of made you feel good, made you feel like you were back home.”

Cookies are a good choice for a care package, veterans said. Pretty much any kind of food from back home is a welcome change from MREs and other military fare.

Rinda Pope, whose son Alex was killed in Iraq in 2007, fondly recalled sending her son care packages during his deployment.

Pvt. 1st Class Alex Varela joined the army in 2006, the day he turned 18, inspired by the events of 9/11.

At that time, there were some rules in place concerning what could be sent, but Pope was able to work within those parameters to find some big hits. Flavor-packets to add to bottled water were one highly welcome item, as the soldiers had plenty of water, but not so many other beverage choices.

She sent her son many care packages during his time in the service, as well as to his best friend.

“To be involved with this organization is kind of heart lifting to me, because I know what the packages mean to our troops and I know how it lifts their morale, and it is a little piece of home that they get,” Pope said.

The upbeat mood of the event was tempered by many reminders of the somber realities still faced by troops as well as the event that precipitated the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. An opening ceremony featured speaker Richard Hannaford, a survivor of the attacks on the World Trade Center.

Hannaford, who said the sights and sounds of that day were indelibly imprinted on his psyche, was at his desk on the 84th floor of the South Tower when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower. He gave a harrowing account of his experience that day.

“I’m just really grateful to be here,” Hannaford said. “And I’m also grateful to all those who have given their service and their sacrifice as a result of that incident -- but anything inspires you to help freedom, help us be free, because we know it isn’t cheap."

