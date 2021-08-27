Deadline to register to vote by mail in recall is Monday, Aug. 30

Not sure if you’re registered to vote? Check your registration status online at sdvote.com.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you haven’t registered to vote in the Sept. 14 California Gubernatorial Recall Election and want to vote by mail, you need to register by Monday, Aug. 30. Otherwise, you will need to make a trip in person to the Registrar’s office, or to any voting location, to register conditionally and vote provisionally.

You will need to register or re-register to vote if you:

are not registered in San Diego County

recently moved

changed your name

Not sure if you’re registered to vote? Check your registration status online at sdvote.com. If you’re not registered or need to change your registration, you’ll be able to complete an online registration form.

If your signature is confirmed through records at the Department of Motor Vehicles, it will automatically be sent to the Registrar’s office. If your signature is not confirmed, you can print the form, sign it and return it to the Registrar’s office by 5 p.m. on Aug. 30.

If you don’t have access to a computer, registration forms are also available at the Registrar of Voters office or at the offices of the U.S. Postal Service, City Clerk, public libraries, and Department of Motor Vehicles. Check with each location to make sure they are open before you head over.

For voters who need language assistance, election materials are also available in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese.

Registration forms must be postmarked or delivered to the Registrar by Aug. 30. The Registrar of Voters office will be open until 5 p.m. that day. Voters may also register online until midnight.

If you miss the deadline to register, you may still conditionally register and vote provisionally through Election Day.

Early voting is already underway at the Registrar’s office in Kearny Mesa. Voters can cast their ballots there from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.