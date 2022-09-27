California officials attempt to make voting easier for midterm elections

The governor signed new legislation to make voting not only easier, but safer.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California government officials are making it easier for people to vote as midterm elections are weeks away. Officials say voting access is expanding and becoming more protected.

“With midterm elections nearing, the safety and peace of mind of hardworking election workers should be a top priority," said Senator Josh Newman.

Every active registered voter receives a ballot in the mail, according to the governor’s office. Newman authored SB 1131, which allows election workers the option of keeping their home addresses confidential.

According to the office of Senator Newman, "SB 1131 will allow election workers to enroll in either of the state’s existing address protection programs — the Secretary of State’s Safe at Home program or the state’s address confidentiality program for public officials. "

Senator Newman's team says the Safe at Home program is designed to protect survivors of domestic violence and people who work at reproductive healthcare facilities. The program redirects the mail of those enrolled to a different mailing address.

Governor Gavin Newsom also signed new legislation Monday in an attempt to make voting easier and safer. The governor’s office says California’s new voting laws will:

Protect election officials and poll workers from doxxing and harassment by giving them the option to keep their home address confidential,

Increase vote-by-mail ballot drop box locations at UC and CSU campuses,

Increase multilingual resources and access to polling place.

To learn more about the bills visit: https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/

