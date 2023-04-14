How to watch: Warriors vs. Kings playoff schedule

The first round of the playoffs will be a battle for Northern California dominance.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors will face off in the first round of the playoffs at Golden 1 Center, and the home courts may be more split than usual.

Northern California has more than its fair share of Warriors fans in addition to Kings fans. Earlier this season, the Kings busted their historic NBA playoff drought, making the playoffs for the first time in 16 seasons and clinching the third seed.

The Warriors clinched the sixth seed in the playoffs, making the first round of the playoffs a battle for Northern California dominance.

Game 1 airs at 5:30 p.m. on April 15 on ABC10.

How to watch the game

4:30 p.m. ABC10 Special Edition

5 p.m. NBA playoffs: Golden State Warriors @ Sacramento Kings

After the game: ABC10 Post-Game Special Edition

11 p.m. ABC10 Late News Tonight

Kings vs. Warriors Playoff Schedule

Game 1: Warriors vs. Kings on Sat., April 15 | 5:30 p.m. on ABC10

Game 2: Warriors vs. Kings on Mon., April 17 | 7 p.m.

Game 3: Kings vs. Warriors on Thurs., April 20 | 7 p.m.

Game 4: Kings vs. Warriors on Sun., April 23 | TBD on ABC10

*Game 5: Warriors vs. Kings on Wed., April 26 | TBD (If needed)

*Game 6: Kings vs. Warriors on Fri., April 28 | TBD (If needed)

*Game 7: Warriors vs. Kings on Sun., April 30 | TBD (If needed)

Check HERE for the latest NBA playoffs schedule information.

