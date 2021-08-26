Evacuation advisory issued for city of Sonora for newly-formed Washington Fire | Evacuations and information

Evacuations have been issued in four new locations due to the Washington fire.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — According to Tuolumne County Sheriff''s Office, evacuation orders have been issued for portions of Jamestown and an advisory for all of Sonora because of the newly-formed Washington Fire.

The fire is burning in the area of Highway 108 and Golf Links Road in Jamestown. As of 2:45 p.m., the fire is roughly 35 acres.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

