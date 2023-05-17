Why are watches set to 10:10 in advertisements? | Why Guy

A study found participants "consistently perceive a high resemblance between watches set at 10:10 and a smiling face."

CALIFORNIA, USA — Today's Why Guy question comes from Roberto: "Why do all ads for watches have the time set to 10:10?"

It's quite the quandary. Have you noticed it too? Clocks and watches are all set to 10:10. Is this some sort of secret brainwashing code?

Why Guy did a search for all makes and models of wristwatches, and just about all of them were set to 10:10. The entire time-telling industry is in cahoots on this 10:10 thing. So, what's the reason?

A massive study released by “Frontiers in Psychology” (2017) surveyed watch-buying stimuli of almost 100 subjects. Was the time set a motivation to buy a watch, or not?

The study found participants "consistently perceive a high resemblance between watches set at 10:10 and a smiling face."

"Watches set for 10:10 induced in women significantly stronger ratings of pleasure than in men, this is in line with previous studies showing that women

are superior to men at recognizing facial expressions of emotion and empathizing with them," according to the study.

Watches set for 10:10 provide a subliminal positive for women and men. The product smiles back at you, it's your friend, buy me.

A watch set for 8:20 is frowning at you. It's not your friend. Nobody vibes with a pouting watch.

So, the next time you see a 10:10 watch, you'll feel good and hopefully remember you heard it from the Why Guy.

