Amador County residents required to reduce water use up to 20% amid Stage 1 water alert

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif — Amador Water Agency directors declared a stage one water alert in a board meeting on Thursday, bringing about water use restrictions and conservation efforts.

Effectively immediately, customers must set a target to reduce water use by 20%. This also means restaurants can only provide water to customers upon request, and that customers can no longer empty and refill swimming pools, hot tubs, and wash sidewalks, patios, and driveways, according to its news release.

In addition to the water reduction requirements, the county said street flooding from outdoor irrigation was banned at all times.

Amador Water Agency said reducing water will help preserve stored water. But they say it comes with financial implications, such as roughly half a million in water sales. Officials could have enacted a drought surcharge to cover the expected sales drop but have chosen to go with a "wait and see approach."

Amador Water didn't release details on how long the water reduction requirement will be in effect.

To see an exhaustive list of water reduction requirements click HERE.

