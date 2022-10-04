Water rehabilitation project to begin this week in Folsom

The project will begin this week and go through Feb. 2023 on Baldwin Dam Road. Traffic delays and water interruptions are expected.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The City of Folsom Environmental and Water Resources Department and its contractor, Caggiano General Engineering, are starting the Ashland Water Rehabilitation Project No. 2 in Folsom this week.

The project will rehabilitate and improve the city's water system deficiencies. It will include new meters, water service pipelines, and improve existing infrastructure.

Folsom City Council approved the $225,299 budget in a July 2020 meeting. The City Manager and HydroScience Engineers, Inc. were authorized to execute an agreement for design services for the project.

“The Ashland Water Rehabilitation Project No. 2 is a priority to maintain integrity and operation of the water distribution system,” said Folsom City Council.

The project will replace 25 water services from an older water main, which has reached the end of its serviceable life, to a newer water main in Baldwin Dam Road.

Additional water infrastructure will be installed at five intersections along Baldwin Dam Road to allow for better water operational flexibility should any water main breaks occur in the future.

"Impacts to residents include traffic delays, construction noise, and a scheduled interruption to water service to connect the new water service line to the private on-site plumbing," said Folsom Communications Director Christine Brainerd. "Individual water service interruption is planned to be less than 8 hours and residents will be notified at least one week in advance."

There will be no difference in water delivery or water quality to residents once the project is complete. It is expected to be finished in Feb. 2023.

