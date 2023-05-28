3 rescued from American River after falling off paddle boards in Carmichael

There were no reports of medical complaints or obvious injuries.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Three people were saved from the waters of the American River Sunday afternoon.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a report of six paddleboarders who fell into the water, downstream of River Bend Park.

First responders were able to find the victims, three of which were already on shore and three that were still in the water.

Officials said crews helped all six victims into the boat and got them to the Harrington access.

There were no reports of medical complaints or obvious injuries. All six were released to the park rangers.

