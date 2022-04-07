x
3 children saved from nearly drowning at Jacob Myers Park in Riverbank, officials say

Fire officials said one child had to be taken to the hospital, but was breathing by the time they got there.

RIVERBANK, Calif. — Three children were pulled from the water in Riverbank, and all are expected to be OK, officials said Monday.

Around 5 p.m., the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District responded to calls about a child downstream at Jacob Myers Park.

Fire crews sent out two boats and a fire engine to the area. A spokesperson for the fire district said arriving crews were told three children had gone missing. Two children were found and pulled from the water, but the other child was still missing.

The child was eventually found and pulled out of the water by a bystander before being taken to the hospital. A fire spokesperson said the child was breathing on their own by the time they arrived at the hospital.

