Deputy shoots person while responding to possible shooting in Waterford

The sheriff's office said upon arriving at a home for reports of a shooting, a deputy shot a person. The condition of the person is unknown.

WATERFORD, Calif. — A deputy with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office shot a person while responding to reports of a shooting at a Waterford home.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a home in the 13000 block of Bentley Street in Waterford around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday. A roommate in the home said someone fired a gun inside, according to the sheriff's office.

Upon arrival, a deputy shot a person. The condition of the person is not known at this time.

There are few details available about the circumstances leading up to the shooting. There were multiple adults in the home.

No one is in custody, according to the sheriff's office. The shooting is under investigation.

