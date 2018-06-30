UPDATE: Cal Fire says the only evacuations still in place are for Rock Creek Road. There are no evacuations in effect for the Waverly Fire.

The Waverly Fire is now 12,300 acres and 65 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

ORIGINAL STORY

A massive wildfire in San Joaquin County has prompted evacuations, including the entire town of Milton, California.

The Waverly Fire has burned more than 4,000 acres of land and, as of 10 p.m. on June 29, was only 10 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

Residents living in the area from Milton Road to Rock Creek Road to the Salt Spring Valley Reservoir have been ordered to evacuate; a swath of land that includes the town of Milton.

According to the Calaveras Office of Emergency Services, and evacuation center has been set up at Jenny Lind Elementary School. The Red Cross is also in place at the school.

The following road closures are also in effect according to Calaveras OES: Rock Creek Road to Rock Creek to Salt Springs; Milton Road/Hunt Road; Milton Road South to Highway 4.

#WaverlyFire [update] off North Waverly Road and North Shelton Road, East of Linden, (San Joaquin County) is now 4000 acres and 10% contained. https://t.co/ktlpXiiq4n pic.twitter.com/eLJl8zyQOX — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 30, 2018

#WaverlyFire evacuations are in effect from Milton Road to Rock Creek Road to Salt Valley Reservoir. An evacuation center will be available at Jenny Lind Elementary School. — Calaveras OES (@CalaverasOES) June 30, 2018

© 2018 KXTV